Rashod Bateman reinstated and activated off Did Not Report list

Two days ago, the Ravens designated wide receiver Rashod Bateman to the Reserve/Did Not Report list after the receiver failed to report. Regarding the matter, General Manager Eric DeCosta said, “ I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon.”

“Soon” has now arrived as the Ravens announced they’ve reinstated and activated Bateman from the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

WR Rashod Bateman has been reinstated and activated from the reserve/did not report list. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2023

No doubt, questions will still be asked once Bateman is made available at training camp regarding the nature of his failure to report on time, but this likely ends any severe news on the matter. Now, there’s no public hold out from the third-year wide receiver, if that ever was the case. Instead, with two days until veteran’s report to camp and three days until the team hits the field for Day 1, Bateman is in attendance and things look to advance without issue.