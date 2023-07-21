Ravens make 7 player designations prior to training camp

Prior to the Ravens official kickoff for training camp, the Ravens made a flurry of moves.

Five players were placed on the Player Unable to Perform list.:

RB J.K. Dobbins

FB Patrick Ricard

CB Pepe Williams

DT Rayshad Nichols

WR Mike Thomas

It’s been reported that Ricard underwent offseason surgery and would likely be ready around training camp, but it was never disclosed if he’s be practicing on Day 1. There’s been a lot of curiousity surrounding Dobbins as to whether he staged a hold-in during mandatory minicamp. For now, it’s unknown, but appears he’s unable to play and therefore on the PUP list.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was placed on the Non-Football Injury list. This gives all the more credence to the Ravens hosting visits for Dawuane Smoot, who re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the reported visit with Kyle Van Noy. The severity of Bowser’s injury has not been reported. This article will update if released (or a new article will publish depending upon the news).

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was placed on the Did Not Report list. For more regarding Bateman and information click here.