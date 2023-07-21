Rashod Bateman placed on Did Not Report list; GM DeCosta ‘spoke to Bateman, expects him soon’

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens made numerous training camp related moves, but none more so curious than designating wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the Did Not Report list.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports he has spoken to Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta on the matter.

“I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon,” DeCosta told Schefter.

This is an intriguing development from Bateman as the last we heard regarding the 2021 first-round pick was Head Coach John Harbaugh informing media Bateman received a cortisone shot in mid-June.

Bateman and DeCosta have had a tempestuous relationship this off-season, after Bateman called out DeCosta regarding his comments during the NFL Scouting Combine.

This may be the next strange installment of stress for the franchise, or it could be a delayed situation. Either way, it’s awkward for the team and Bateman to be in the headlines in such a way.