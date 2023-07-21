Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy set to visit Ravens

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is visiting the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Van Noy, 32, has some pass-rush juice from the linebacker spot with at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 21, 2023

Many have speculated if Baltimore would add another piece to the outside linebacker unit they would re-sign current free agent Justin Houston who spent the last two seasons with the team.

Van Noy is a much more versatile player from the edge with the ability to drop into coverage effectively. Aside from Tyus Bowser, the Ravens have lacked another SAM linebacker capable of doing so at a high level in recent years.

The 32-year-old linebacker spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished with five sacks, all coming in the final five games. To go with his five sacks, Van Noy also had 14 pressures and 46 total tackles for the year. In his 10 seasons in the NFL, Van Noy has accumulated 33.5 sacks, three interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns, and 424 total tackles in 128 games.

If Van Noy signs with Baltimore, he will join a relatively young group of outside linebackers including third-year Odafe Oweh, second-year David Ojabo, rookie Tavius Robinson, and Bowser. With so much uncertainty and inexperience at the position, it would be wise for the Ravens to add a veteran, whether that be Van Noy, Houston, or someone else currently on the market.