 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens sign veteran running back Melvin Gordon

The Ravens add some insurance for the running back depth chart

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
NFL: International Series-Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Days before the Baltimore Ravens begin their training camp, a fresh team member is added to the mix. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veteran running back Melvin Gordon has signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Ravens.

Shortly thereafter, the Ravens confirmed the agreement pending a physical.

Gordon, 30, is an eight-year NFL veteran, spending his career between the Chargers (both in San Diego and Los Angeles) and the Denver Broncos.

Gordon spent the past three seasons in Denver where he produced back-to-back 900-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021, along with scoring a combined 17 touchdowns. Last season, Gordon didn’t see as much action, starting only six games (played 10) and totaling 90 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

Gordon helps to bolster a thin running back room, with both J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards having some injury concern, after both dealt with season-ending knee injuries in 2021, and were still hampered to some degree last season.

Gordon also bring a pass-catching experience, with 308 receptions for 2,467 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in his career, making him a possibility for third down roles if his pass blocking can also be an option for the new offense under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Poll

Grade the Ravens’ signing of RB Melvin Gordon (and comment below why!)

view results
  • 0%
    A
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    B
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    C
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...