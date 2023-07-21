Ravens sign veteran running back Melvin Gordon

Days before the Baltimore Ravens begin their training camp, a fresh team member is added to the mix. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veteran running back Melvin Gordon has signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Ravens.

A RB deal: Veteran free-agent Melvin Gordon reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

Shortly thereafter, the Ravens confirmed the agreement pending a physical.

We’ve agreed in principle on a 1-year deal with RB Melvin Gordon, pending a physical❗️



Welcome to Baltimore, @Melvingordon25❗️ pic.twitter.com/h3VFFNnh45 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 21, 2023

Gordon, 30, is an eight-year NFL veteran, spending his career between the Chargers (both in San Diego and Los Angeles) and the Denver Broncos.

Gordon spent the past three seasons in Denver where he produced back-to-back 900-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021, along with scoring a combined 17 touchdowns. Last season, Gordon didn’t see as much action, starting only six games (played 10) and totaling 90 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

Gordon helps to bolster a thin running back room, with both J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards having some injury concern, after both dealt with season-ending knee injuries in 2021, and were still hampered to some degree last season.

Gordon also bring a pass-catching experience, with 308 receptions for 2,467 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in his career, making him a possibility for third down roles if his pass blocking can also be an option for the new offense under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.