Dawuane Smoot re-signs with Jaguars, ending visit with the Ravens

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported free agent defensive end Dawuane Smoot was scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens. Smoot, 28, suffered an Achilles injury in late December of the 2022 season but was reportedly “ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation, hence the Ravens desiring him for a visit.

This appeared to be a move to bolster the Ravens’ edge rushing unit with a consistent pass rusher, whose registered four straight seasons of five or more sacks. However, the visit has come to a screeching halt as Smoot’s agent, David Canter, reports the pass rusher has re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Bigsmoot_94 on re-signing with @Jaguars Really excited about this contract and situation for Dawuane who suffered a torn Achilles late in December and has worked insanely hard to rehab and get back to form. pic.twitter.com/ZM8vJLVqdj — David Canter (@davidcanter) July 21, 2023

Now, if the Ravens are still hankering for another pass rusher, they’ll be forced to look elsewhere.

Local media have continued to talk about the Ravens’ connection with veteran Justin Houston. However, no new reports have come out in the long weeks of the offseason. The Ravens do appear a bit thin at outside linebacker, and worse, Houston was their top sack-master in 2022.

There are other options available, but the pricetag will be the key factor, as it’s unlikely players like Robert Quinn, Yannick Ngakoue and Jadeveon Clowney will sign for cheap, even with the chance to contend.