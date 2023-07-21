Ravens rank No. 4 in ESPN’s future NFL power rankings

The Baltimore Ravens franchise has long stood out for its forward-thinking approach, consistently positioning itself for success and remaining in playoff contention year after year. Despite encountering setbacks due to injuries in recent seasons, there is no denying the team’s remarkable job in building a competitive roster, not just for the current season but for years to come.

In the recently published ESPN future NFL power rankings, the Ravens find themselves tied at No. 4 with the Buffalo Bills. They trail only the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals. This impressive ranking is a result of the team’s overall strong performance across several key factors including roster depth, quarterback excellence, coaching prowess, drafting success, and a top-notch front office.

One of the significant indicators of the Ravens’ upward trajectory is their willingness to adapt and make strategic offseason moves to improve a reeling offense in 2022. The decision to bring in Todd Monken as the team’s new offensive coordinator, with a more quarterback-friendly system, has garnered praise and excitement.

With the veteran addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and the drafting of Zay Flowers in the first round, I’m in a much better place on the wide receiver talent. Bringing in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken should take the passing game — and specifically play-action out of 12 personnel — to levels it hasn’t achieved to this point, but it is still an unknown. — Louis Riddick

A pivotal aspect of the Ravens’ success lies in their front office’s ability to secure contract extensions for all their cornerstone players. These moves not only demonstrate their commitment to field a competitive team but also allow them to navigate the roster effectively, without being burdened by concerns over large contracts (as was the case with Lamar Jackson this offseason). With Pro Bowl-caliber players at almost every crucial position, except for a pass rusher, the Ravens are well-equipped to compete at the highest level.

Furthermore, the Ravens have shown faith in their young talents, banking on the continued development of players like Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. With their potential to break out and contribute significantly to the team’s success, the Ravens’ Super Bowl contention appears even stronger for the foreseeable future.

Overall, the Baltimore Ravens have crafted an enviable combination of talent, coaching, and strategic decision-making. This makes them a contender this season but also opens their Super Bowl window in the years ahead as well. As the team continues to fill any remaining gaps and build on their strong foundation, fans can rightfully be excited about the bright future that lies ahead for the franchise.