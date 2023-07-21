Ravens News 7/21: Most Essential and more

Did the Ravens invest enough in their secondary?

Many of us assumed the Ravens, after eschewing a reunion with Peters, would use their first-round pick on a position they have traditionally treated as the most important on their defense. They were in position to pick Maryland’s Deonte Banks or Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., big, aggressive cornerbacks who had been linked to them in many a mock draft. Instead, they took Flowers and waited until the fifth round to draft a cornerback, Kyu Blu Kelly of Stanford.

The week after the draft, they signed former Las Vegas Raiders starter Rock Ya-Sin to play across from Humphrey.

Ya-Sin is a palatable solution for 2023, but he’s not going to unsettle opponents the way Peters did in 2019 and 2020 with his genius for taking the ball away. Teams did not exactly stampede to sign him this spring. He lacks the developmental intrigue Banks or Porter would have brought to the mix.

Meanwhile, the Ravens will essentially hold an open competition for their nickel and backup cornerback spots, seeing what they have with the young defensive backs they’ve drafted or signed over the past three years: Kelly, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Brandon Stephens, Trayvon Mullen and Ar’Darius Washington.

We have some inkling where each player might fit best. Armour-Davis has the tools to excel on the outside if he can string together a healthy season. Williams has flashed the most promise at nickel. Harbaugh said Stephens will focus more on playing safety.

But it’s fair to ask whether the Ravens would feel confident throwing any of these candidates out as a starter if injuries strike their top two cornerbacks. Will any of them step forward during training camp to earn that level of faith?