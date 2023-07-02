Which current Raven is the most underrated?

The Baltimore Ravens have long been a franchise that has been, in and of itself, an underrated one. Since the turn of the century, they are tied for the second most playoff wins in the league and have had multiple Hall of Fame players come through the organization and yet, are rarely mentioned amongst the media. Fans have consistently mentioned that they enjoy being overlooked when the team is in the playoff hunt, which circles back to their long history of making playoff noise as a wild card team. While stars like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed have rightfully received acclaim, there are several unsung heroes who have quietly excelled in the Ravens’ ranks without gaining the recognition they deserve.

Beyond the electrifying talent of Lamar Jackson, the team is comprised of individuals who have not received commensurate media attention for their performances. Take rookie Kyle Hamilton, the top-ranked safety in the NFL last season, who was inexplicably omitted from PFF’s list of the top 25 players under 25. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins consistently rank among the league’s top five in yards per carry, yet fail to be mentioned in conversations about elite running backs. Mark Andrews, who embodies the skills and impact of a top-three tight end, does not receive the same recognition as players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

However, amidst this sea of underrated talent, one Raven heading into the upcoming season is particularly overlooked by both the NFL media and the Ravens community: Marcus Williams. At the beginning of last season, Williams showcased his prowess as a top-tier safety, notching three interceptions in the first three weeks before a dislocated wrist sidelined him for most of the year. Despite consistently delivering at an All-Pro level over the past few seasons, Williams seldom finds himself recognized as one of the league’s top 10 safeties. While the NFL boasts many exceptional players in this position, Williams’ impact on the field cannot be ignored.

As Williams enters the next season, poised to don the Ravens’ colors for another year, it is time to shed light on his abilities. With some experience in Baltimore’s defensive system, a healthy Williams is expected to emerge as one of the team’s top defensive players, deserving of the recognition that has eluded him.

The Ravens, accustomed to being undervalued, are determined to showcase their under-appreciated talents and get back into the later rounds of the post-season. As the upcoming season unfolds, keep a close eye on Marcus Williams as he aims to solidify his place among the NFL’s elite safeties and finally garner the accolades he truly deserves.