Open Thread: Which Raven are you most excited to watch in 2023?

There is a great deal to be excited for on the football field this season for Baltimore Ravens fans. I think we’ve all read/said the title and name “new offensive coordinator Todd Monken” over one hundred times. The passing game, the additions, the moves made, the coaches hired, all of it has brought us to what feels like a “Super Bowl or bust” season, with confidence they can get closer than they have in previous seasons. But let’s take a bit of a step back and consider something a bit smaller in scope.

Today’s Question of the Day

Which Raven are you most excited to watch in 2023?

Kyle Barber: There’s a laundry list of players I am excited for, making this a challenge to consider. But a player and position I’m constantly drawn toward is free safety, making my answer Marcus Williams.

The start to the 2022 season quickly demonstrated why the Ravens gave him a five-year, $70 million deal. He hauled in three interceptions in his first two games. He was the deep safety Baltimore needed to help amplify the level of play from the front seven to the secondary. I find his importance to be a bit undersold, what with the heralding performances of linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton being the (deserving) big names of last season. The hype of signing him last season has quelled, but I’m confident he’ll be doing big things yet again and reminding Ravens fans why he was such a big-name signing last season.

So, Beatdown readers, which Raven are you most excited to watch in 2023?