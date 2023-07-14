AFC North 2023 Position Group Rankings: Wide receiver

The bulk of NFL free agent signings are now in the rear view as the start of training camp is only a few weeks away. While some additions could still be forthcoming, we have a good idea of where each AFC North team’s depth chart stands ahead of the 2023 season.

Looking at both sides of the ball, how does everyone’s positional groups stack up to one another in the division? Continuing with the offense, let’s break down the wide receiver position.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Starters: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

Depth: Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas

Since drafting Ja’Marr Chase in 2021 on top of Tee Higgins the year prior, the Bengals have had the division’s best wide receiver corps. That’s still the case today with their starting trio still intact, at least for one more season. Higgins and veteran Tyler Boyd are entering the final years of their respective contracts.

With an average 86.2 receiving yards per game through two seasons and 22 combined touchdowns, Chase has established himself as an elite wideout. Higgins has back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, while Boyd is still a high-end No. 3 receiving option. The Bengals added a pair of mid-round wideouts in the draft this year as well to reinforce their depth.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Starters: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II

Depth: Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin

The Steelers made only one acquisition at wide receiver this offseason, acquiring veteran Allen Robinson II for a seventh-round draft pick. While this a low-risk move for a former Pro Bowler, Robinson’s production has declined significantly since 2020. In Pittsburgh, he could perform better in a complimentary role.

George Pickens had 800 receiving yards in his rookie season and is a step-forward candidate in Year 2. Returning No. 1 wideout Diontae Johnson had a strange 2022 season without any touchdown catches. Still, he’s one of the NFL’s leaders in receptions since 2020 and is entering his prime at 27 years old.

After missing his entire rookie campaign due to injury, 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III is a potential X-factor.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Starters: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers

Depth: Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor, James Proche, Tylan Wallce

The Ravens did more to improve their wide receiver corps this offseason than any other team in the division. They signed veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency before drafting Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick in the first round. These three will join Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, both returning from injury-shorted seasons.

There are legitimate question marks atop the depth chart. Beckham Jr. was absent all of 2022, though, and has a lengthy recent injury history. Bateman has missed 16 games through two career years and has yet to put together an extended stretch of high-level play.

Still, this starting duo with Flowers ranks highly in terms of pure talent and potential, and Agholor/Duvernay below them provides much-improved depth.

4. Cleveland Browns

Starters: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Depth: Cedric Tilman, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell

Amari Cooper proved to be a worthwhile trade acquisition in his first season with the Browns. The veteran Pro Bowler caught 78 passes for 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, producing despite inconsistency at quarterback. Donovan Peoples-Jones had over 800 receiving yards as well, taking a step forward in his second season.

Cleveland made another trade at the position this offseason, scooping 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore from the Jets. Moore possess high upside but less than 1,000 receiving yards through 27 career games thus far. His situation in New York was a bit tumultuous, so a fresh start with the Browns could pay dividends in his Year 3.

To round out the depth chart, the Browns drafted Tennessee's Cedric Tilman in the fourth round this year and signed veteran Marquise Goodwin, joining rising sophomore David Bell.