ESPN’s Ryan Clark predicts the Ravens will win the Super Bowl

At the 2023 ESPY Awards, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark joined SB Nation’s Debbie Emery to talk all things sports. When asked about the NFL, Clark had one particular team on his mind, as he thinks the NFL’s biggest storyline entering the season involves the Ravens.

“I would say the biggest storyline going into the NFL, this season, is what the Baltimore Ravens are going to do,” Clark said. “You add Odell Beckham Jr. You go out and you get Zay Flowers in the first round. You give Lamar Jackson 185 million, guaranteed. That has to equal wins, and if it doesn’t equal wins, and this team’s not contending for a Super Bowl, they’re going to say it’s a waste. But I also think it falls at the feet of Lamar Jackson, so people will be paying attention to that.”

Clark said they’re going to say it’s a waste if they’re not contending for a Super Bowl, but he doesn’t believe that’s the case. In fact, Clark not only has the Ravens contending, he has them as his bold prediction to win the Super Bowl.

“My actual bold prediction is that the Baltimore Ravens will win the Super Bowl,” Clark said. “I just think it’s about who Lamar Jackson has been, without having help. So now you give him help. You give him a new offensive coordinator, and along with that, you have a defense that improves the entire season. I think they’re going to be a scary team.”