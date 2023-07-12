Ravens News 7/12: Larger Roles and more

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Timm Hamm, Sports Illustrated

The AFC North might be a little down this season from a talent aspect. Perennial conference favorite Cincinnati will be good as expected, and the Ravens’ revamped roster and wide receiver room may need some help from the defense to contend for at least a division title. The Steelers are gonna Steeler and the Browns are gonna Brown. So this most likely be a two-horse race in the North. With the current state of the Ravens’ secondary, can it be good enough to hold back the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd? Injuries and inconsistent play have plagued the position group since Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters rose to prominence in 2019 by playing at an All-Pro level. Peters’ play has fallen to the point that it appears his time in Baltimore may be over with an expiring contract. With Rock Ya-Sin now employed by the Ravens, there shouldn’t be a tremendous falloff with talent, but Ya-Sin doesn’t have the greatest track record of stability either.

Cornerback is another position the Ravens could fortify. Marlon Humphrey is a Pro Bowl talent and Rock Ya-Sin heads into training camp expected to be the starting corner opposite Humphrey. However, the remainder of the cornerback rotation is undecided. Damarion Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis Ar’Darius Washington and rookie Kyu Blu Kelly are among those battling for reps, and it remains to be seen who will earn the majority of snaps at nickel corner. The Ravens could sign a veteran corner to add depth, particularly one versatile enough to play outside or nickel. Veteran cornerbacks still unsigned include three former Ravens - Marcus Peters, Anthony Averett and Kyle Fuller – as well as Bryce Callahan, Ronald Darby, Casey Hayward, Troy Hill, William Jackson and Byron Jones.

Sam Monson, PFF