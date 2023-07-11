Is the Ravens secondary good enough to hold up in the AFC?

In recent years, the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary has undergone significant changes, transforming from a mediocre unit to one of the league’s best. Led by the dynamic cornerback duo of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, the Ravens’ secondary rose to prominence in 2019, with both playing at an All-Pro level. However, injuries and inconsistent play have presented challenges, necessitating the search for fresh talent in the ever-competitive AFC.

Although Peters’ time in Baltimore appears to be over after a lackluster 2022 season and an expiring contract, newly acquired corner Rock Ya-Sin shouldn’t represent a large drop off. While Ya-Sin may not reach the same heights as Peters immediately, he brings solid starting experience and a physical playing style that fits well within Baltimore’s defensive scheme. Paired alongside the consistently impressive Humphrey, Ya-Sin should be able to hold his own as the team’s second cornerback.

Nevertheless, concerns arise beyond the starting duo. The remaining cornerbacks on the roster are question marks, and there is a noticeable absence of an established slot corner to neutralize receivers like Tyler Boyd and Kadarius Toney. One possible solution is using Kyle Hamilton in a slot/nickel role like last season, and rotating back-up Geno Stone into a starting role opposite Marcus Williams. However, it is worth noting that Hamilton was drafted to play a more traditional safety role, and the Ravens should consider exploring other options such as Anthony Averett or the return of Kyle Fuller to fortify their cornerback depth.

While the cornerback position may raise some questions, the safety group is a clear strength for the Ravens. Marcus Williams and the emerging star Kyle Hamilton were recently recognized as the league’s top safety duo, according to Pro Football Focus. Additionally, Geno Stone has proven himself to be a capable backup, impressing in his time filling in for Williams last season. The only lingering doubt revolves around Hamilton’s adaptation to a more traditional safety role, but overall, Baltimore’s back end looks promising.

The Ravens’ secondary is far from flawless, and an injury to Humphery could leave the group in shambles. However, as long as the Pro Bowl caliber cornerback remains healthy, Baltimore should possess a solid secondary with significant potential for growth in the 2023 season.