Ravens News 7/10: Dangerous Attack and more

Position of strength: Offensive line The offensive line has been one of Baltimore’s strengths the past few seasons, despite the injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who hasn’t played more than 11 games in a season since his All-Pro year in 2019. But if Stanley stays healthy, this could be one of the best units in the league, especially with how well center Tyler Linderbaum played as a rookie. The right side played at a high level last season as well, with tackle Morgan Moses and guard Kevin Zeitler. But there is a vacancy at left guard after Ben Powers joined the Broncos in free agency. X-factor: WR Zay Flowers The Ravens took another swing at drafting a wide receiver in this year’s first round. They’re counting on Flowers to end the team’s streak of whiffing on wideouts, hoping he can make an immediate impact under Monken, who’s looking to push the ball downfield. At this stage in his career, Beckham may no longer be a downfield threat, and, while Rashod Bateman has shown flashes of making plays in the vertical game, the 2021 first-round pick has struggled with staying on the field. Flowers has plenty of pressure to help this passing game improve this season. Final record: 11–6, second in AFC North

John Simpson seems to have a leg up. The Ravens signed Simpson to their practice squad on Dec. 19 of last season. They didn’t have much of a need for him then, but perhaps saw the writing on the wall that Powers could leave in free agency. The Ravens inked Simpson to a reserve/future contract after the season ended and now have an experienced veteran in the fold. Simpson started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He’s a big-bodied (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) blocker who was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2020. Simpson is still young and a player on the rise, but his experience gives him a leg up on his competition. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Simpson “has done a great job in there” during offseason practices so far. “He’s another [player who’s] played a lot of football,” Harbaugh said. “He’s really moving his feet well, working on his balance and his platform a little bit, and I think [he’s] getting better every day at that. And he’s a big, strong guy, a good athlete. I’m excited about him.”

Roquan Smith Smith was already a top-shelf linebacker with the Bears, but he played with added menace upon his midseason trade to Baltimore, quickly taking over as the heart and soul of the defense. Still just 26, he should be even more comfortable with his teammates this time around. If he even comes close to replicating his debut impact, he’ll help Baltimore back to the playoffs.

