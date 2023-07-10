AFC North 2023 Position Group Rankings: Offensive line

The bulk of NFL free agent signings are now in the rear view as the start of training camp is only weeks away. While some additions could still be forthcoming, we have a good idea of where each AFC North team’s depth chart stands ahead of the 2023 season.

Looking at both sides of the ball, how does everyone’s positional groups stack up to one another in the division? Let’s run through each team’s offensive line.

1. Cleveland Browns

Starters: Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

Depth: James Hudson III, Drew Forbes, Nick Harris, Dawand Jones, Michael Dunn

The Browns return the entire same starting five-man front from last season. While they may have slightly underperformed in 2022, expectations remain high heading into this upcoming season. Cleveland has had one of the strongest overall offensive lines for a few years running now.

They have two bookend offensive tackles (Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin) and a pair of high-level guards in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. Ethan Pocic replaced JC Tretter as the team’s starting center last year and enter his second season as a starter. The Browns drafted Ohio State’s OT Dawand Jones in the fourth round and C Luke Wypler in the sixth round.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Starters: Ronnie Stanley, Ben Cleveland, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses

Depth: Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

The Ravens sit firmly behind the Browns at No. 2 but the gap is not substantial. Baltimore had one of the better units in the league last year as well and return all but one starter. LG Ben Powers departed in free agency and the Ravens will replace him internally. They added a few depth pieces this offseason on the interior.

Ronnie Stanley’s return in 2022 was a significant development. A full offseason of good health, for the first time in several years, should pay dividends for the former All-Pro left tackle. Tyler Linderbaum could make a Year 2 jump while Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses are a strong veteran duo on the right side of the offensive line.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Starters: Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams

Depth: Jackson Carman, La’el Collins, Hakeen Adeniji, Trey Hill, Max Scharping

Last offseason, the Bengals overhauled their offensive line in a much-needed way after a disastrous 2021 season. They added several veteran starters ahead of 2022. The results were mixed, but this year’s acquisition of LT Orlando Brown Jr. could propel the group to another level.

The Bengals gave Brown Jr. a huge free agent deal and he’ll immediately step in as Joe Burrow’s new blindside protector, pushing former first-round pick Jonah Williams to right tackle. This could be prove to be a beneficial transition for Williams’ development. The interior trio of Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, and Alex Cappa will remain intact.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Starters: Broderick Jones, Issac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor

Depth: Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Nate Herbig, Le’Raven Clark

The Steelers and Bengals’ offensive lines stack up closely to one another. Pittsburgh’s five-man front was much-improved in pass protection last season but still struggled in the running game. The team is set to start two new players on the left side in left tackle Broderick Jones and veteran left guard Issac Seumalo. That could be a big boost, although Jones — a first-round pick this year — may have a but of a rookie learning curve still.

Last offseason, the Steelers signed veteran James Daniels in free agency, who stepped in at starting right guard. Daniels is probably the team’s best individual offensive lineman. His stabilizing presence between Mason Cole and Chukwuma Okafor is important.