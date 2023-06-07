John Harbaugh on J.K. Dobbins’ Future With the Ravens: ‘We Want Him Back But Who Knows the Future?’

Last week, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins expressed uncertainty as to the future as a Raven on Twitter.

Baltimore…. #Ravensflock i hope Im here till the end of my career… I love you — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) June 1, 2023

Dobbins has deleted the second tweet in which he replied, stating “Idk tho sadly.”

Dobbins has expressed on numerous occasions his frustration with the playcalling and his usage, unprompted sometimes.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about the tweets and if he had any reaction on Tuesday in the final week of voluntary practices.

“We want him him back, but who knows the future? So, nobody knows the future. If somebody can tell me whether J.K. is going to be back next year, I’d like to know – if you’re certain about it,” Harbaugh said. “But who knows anything about anything? I know J.K. – when he gets back here – will be determined [and] excited. He will work hard, [and] his energy will be high. I know he’ll be in great shape, because I know who he is as a person, and I expect great things out of him this year.”

This is the final year of Dobbins’ rookie contract and he hasn’t had much of an opportunity to display his full potential as injuries and a hearty depth chart has kept him from a full workload. The Ravens also are going to be more cap-strapped, as quarterback Lamar Jackson and inside linebacker Roquan Smith both set their positional markets, respectively. With the Ravens needing to spend less somewhere, the running back position is an area the Ravens and the NFL all look to pay less, which means Dobbins could be moving on after the 2023 NFL season.