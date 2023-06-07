Harbaugh says WR Laquon Treadwell ‘will be in the mix’ for a roster spot

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens added yet another former first round pick on Monday, signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Not a day later, Head Coach John Harbaugh sung his praises, expressing how impressed he was with the receiver.

“[He’s] really a determined guy,” Harbaugh said. “Wants to be really good. Physical practice, worked hard in the workout, came out here — pretty much knew what he was doing after getting here less than 24 hours ago. He didn’t make a mistake out there. I think that says a lot about who he is so he’ll be in the mix, we’ll let him compete and see how he does.”

Treadwell has struggled to live up to his first-round billing, but according to Harbaugh he has an opportunity to compete for a roster spot. It’s clear now the Ravens are dissatisfied with the production of last season and have made great swings to net talent, and are putting stock into former first-round picks, as they’ve also added wide receiver Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr., and have two first-round picks of their own on the roster in Rashod Bateman and rookie Zay Flowers.

At this point, training camp will be a heated battle for the depth receiver positions, with those who can produce both at receiver and special teams winning the final few spots available.