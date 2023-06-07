Ravens News 6/7: AFCN Race and more

Sophomore Daniel Faalele worked at left guard, switching from his usual spot at right tackle. Ben Cleveland was at right tackle. The hulking 6-foot-8, 380-pound Faalele isn’t your typical body type for left guard, but Harbaugh noted that he has quick hands. Harbaugh said he wants to give Faalele “every opportunity to see kind of where he flashes.” The left guard battle is deeper than previously thought. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo continue to look good on the edges, stringing outside runs and using their quickness to get into the backfield on pass rushes. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith spoke highly of both. Tight end Isaiah Likely made the catch of the day on a lobbed touchdown pass that he looked to be boxed out on. Likely knifed in behind his defender to get under the pass. Rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson had a good recovery on a goal-line drill in which he knocked the ball out of fullback Ben Mason’s hands late. Simpson also made a nice play sniffing out a running back screen.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Though it’s early in the offseason, Jackson has liked what he has seen out of Monken’s new offense and in turn Martin. Through the first two weeks of the media viewing portions of voluntary organized team activities, there has been a healthy dose of run-pass options, screens, routes out of the backfield and occasional deep throws. There is an emphasis on being more dynamic — and on giving Jackson more control. Jackson has looked inconsistent so far, but it’s only June. “The first thing is the new system and the way we do things in the new system — the drop footwork, the play action footwork, where our eyes go, progressions, reads, the type of accuracy we have to have, anticipation, ball location, things of that nature,” Martin said.

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

5. TYLER LINDERBAUM, BALTIMORE RAVENS As a rookie, Linderbaum ranked fourth at the position with an 84.2 PFF run blocking grade, and Todd Monken’s arrival as offensive coordinator could lead to more zone runs, which fit his skill set. His 53.5 PFF pass-blocking grade was the sixth-worst at the position, but a lot of this came from rookie struggles against stunts, something that it would be fair to expect a significant improvement from in Year 2. 17. BRADLEY BOZEMAN, CAROLINA PANTHERS Bozeman had a career year with the Ravens in 2021, earning a 73.6 PFF grade that saw him end the year as the 10th highest-graded player at the position. He didn’t reach those heights in 2022 with the Panthers, but he now has four consecutive seasons with a 63.0-plus PFF grade. He’s an average center in today’s NFL, and that’s quite OK.

Garrett Poddell, CBS Sports