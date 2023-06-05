Ravens sign former first round pick WR Laquon Treadwell

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens have signed their third free agent wide receiver of the offseason with the addition of Laquon Treadwell.

The #Ravens are adding another receiver: They’ve agreed to terms with onetime #Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell on a one-year deal, his agent Michael Portner said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 5, 2023

Treadwell was selected by the Minnesota Vikings the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. However, he struggled to live up to the first-round billing, producing 65 catches, 701 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons.

Treadwell, who turns 28 next week, is on his fourth team in four years, after one-year stints with Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. Last season, prior to making it onto the Seahawks roster, Treadwell played on three different practice squads, including the Jaguars, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

In college, Treadwell was an excellent receiver for Ole Miss as he led all SEC wide receivers in receiving yards (1,153 and touchdowns (11).

Entering the NFL, Treadwell was compared to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for his big-bodied playstyle and ball skills.

“Like DeAndre Hopkins, both players should be defined by their talent, ball skills and consistency of production over pure speed numbers. Treadwell is at his best when he has a clean, two-­way go off the line of scrimmage and he could be a challenging size matchup from the slot,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “While Ole Miss used him underneath quite a bit, he runs quality downfield routes and has the ball skills needed to become a more vertical receiver than underneath, possession guy.”