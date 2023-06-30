Ravens News 6/30: FA Targets and more

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Bryce Callahan, CB: It wasn’t long ago when Callahan was considered one of the better slot cornerbacks in football. He’s 31 now and has had some injury-marred seasons. Yet, last year for the Los Angeles Chargers, Callahan had 47 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions in 15 games. If the Ravens are looking to add a veteran corner, and they should be, they could do a lot worse than Callahan. He’d allow Marlon Humphrey to remain outside and give Baltimore some insurance if its young corners, such as Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams and Kyu Blu Kelly, aren’t ready to be relied on for significant snaps. Kyle Fuller, CB: Fuller tore up his knee in Week 1 against the New York Jets, ending his first — and perhaps only — season with his hometown team. Ravens officials have monitored Fuller’s recovery, and he spent some time around the team even after his injury last year. Fuller is 31 and this is his second major knee injury. There’s obviously no guarantee that he returns as an effective corner. However, it wouldn’t cost the Ravens very much to find out. Fuller’s ability to play both in the slot and outside, and his experience, could make him a nice addition to the cornerback room.

C.J. Doon, The Baltimore Sun

Cornerback Marcus Peters Whether it’s Peters being patient or a lack of interest in a 30-year-old cornerback two years removed from season-ending knee surgery, there hasn’t been much of a market for the former Ravens starter. That could lead to a return to Baltimore, where Peters has been up and down in two healthy seasons. Given the uncertainty at the position across from three-time Pro Bowl selection Marlon Humphrey, a one-year deal for Peters could provide valuable insurance. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft has been on four teams in the past five seasons, and his time in Cleveland did not end well. Still, the 30-year-old veteran has been productive in spurts, including nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures in 2021, and has always provided stout run defense. He could be a worthy flier for a team that’s relied on relatively cheap veterans such as Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul and Pernell McPhee for snaps in recent seasons.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF