Who will be the Ravens’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2023?

In an effort to address their lackluster wide receiver room, Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta made a commitment at the end of the 2022 NFL season. The unit had been widely regarded as one of the weakest in the league, with injuries derailing their promising start. As training camp looms, DeCosta has stayed true to his word, spearheading an major overhaul.

The Ravens have made significant moves by signing or drafting a group of talented receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Laquon Treadwell, and Dontay Demus. While these additions represent a substantial improvement, each player carries lingering questions.

Beckham, an explosive talent, has not seen the field since 2021. Both Agholor and Treadwell, despite being first-round draft picks, have underwhelmed throughout their careers. Flowers and Demus are rookies entering uncharted territory. Additionally, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, the returning receivers, are recuperating from season-ending foot injuries Bateman’s recovery status being a matter of uncertainty.

Amidst this uncertainty surrounding the group, it begs the question: who among these players will emerge as the team’s clear No. 1 wide receiver? Realistically, the answer is Bateman.

When healthy, Bateman has displayed the potential to become an outstanding wide receiver in the league. He possesses a formidable blend of physicality and technical ability, although his injury woes have impeded his progress. Notably, Bateman has the advantage of having already played alongside Lamar Jackson for the past two seasons, giving him more rapport with the star quarterback. Bateman has been a popular “breakout” candidate during the past two offseason and under the guidance of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, he is poised to receive an increased number of targets and improve his stats.

The potential for Flowers to emerge as Jackson’s go-to option and of Beckham recapturing his electrifying 2021 playoff form exists. However, it is safe to assume that Bateman will overcome his injury setbacks and reclaim the mantle as the Ravens’ first great wide receiver since the likes of Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr.

With their revamped wide receiver corps, the Ravens aim to revitalize their passing game and ascend to the top of the NFL. While uncertainties remain, the talent infusion and Bateman’s potential breakthrough offer a glimmer of hope for Baltimore’s offensive resurgence.