Ravens coaches who could be promoted or poached following the 2023 season

In addition to overhauling their wide receiver position this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens made several additions to John Harbaugh’s coaching staff since the end of the 2022 season. The most notable among them was the replacement of Greg Roman at offensive coordinator with the hiring of Todd Monken. However, there were other hirings and promotions that were intriguing, innovative, and could have a significant impact on the development and productivity of players on both sides of the ball.

Of the coaching moves that were made, some of the other most noteworthy aside from Monken were the promotion of Tee Martin from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, the hiring of renowned pass rush training specialist Chuck Smith as the new outside linebackers coach, and the hiring of Dennard Wilson as the new defensive backs coach.

If the Ravens deliver on some of the hype that they’ve been receiving this offseason to have a strong 2023 season where they make a deep playoff run and potentially win a Super Bowl, their coaching staff could see a major shift for the second year in a row. Here are some current Ravens coaches that could get promoted or poached following the 2023 season:

Todd Monken

The first-year play-caller is responsible for the evolution of the Ravens offense that fans and pundits alike have been clamoring to see for the past couple of seasons. He is equipped with a two-time Pro Bowler and former unanimous league MVP at quarterback in Lamar Jackson and perhaps the deepest arsenal of offensive skill position players ever assembled in franchise history.

Monken helped lead the University of Georgia football program to back-to-back National Titles and turned former walk-on Stetson Bennett into a Heisman Trophy finalist last year. If he can help usher the next era of explosive offense for the Ravens and guide the unit to being one of the best in the league, as well as a serve as a catalyst for a deep playoff run that ends in at least a conference title game appearance, the seasoned and well-respected offensive mind could be one and done in Baltimore and be at the helm of his own team this time next year.

Tee Martin

Typically, whenever the offensive play caller is hired as a head coach elsewhere, retires or gets fired, the quarterback coach is the leader in the clubhouse among internal candidates. If Monken were to get hired elsewhere next offseason, Martin would likely be the first man up if the Ravens opted to stay inhouse to find this replacement.

He is considered an ascending talent and bright offensive mind who interviewed for offensive coordinator vacancies in each of the past two offseason. Last year he was interviewed by the Buffalo Bills before they chose to promote Ken Dorsey from within. Earlier this offseason, he was interviewed by the Indianapolis Colts prior to their hiring of Jim Bob Cooter.

#Colts requested #Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin to interview for offensive coordinator role, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 17, 2023

Mike Macdonald

The 36-year-old is heading into his second season as the Ravens defensive coordinator and it could possibly be his last given how popular and well-respected he became by the end of his first year calling and designing plays at the professional level. The creative and innovated ways that he puts defenders with versatile skillsets on the field and in position to impact the game, especially elite quarterbacks, was very impressive. If his unit plays like they did in the second half of the 2022 season, when they were one of the league’s best from start to finish in 2023, Macdonald will join Monken as one of the hottest names in next year’s hiring cycle.

Chris Horton

The 38-year-old former player turned coach took over for legendary special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg in 2019 and the Ravens have continued to be the gold standard for excellence in that phase of the game around the league. He is also considered a rising young star in the coaching world and was mentioned as an “up-and-coming head coach candidates” in an NFL.com article in November of last season.

Special teams coordinators Chris Horton, Bubba Ventrone among up-and-coming head coach candidates (via @TomPelissero)https://t.co/DTOniSmMFn pic.twitter.com/TpGdj8ArvG — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 17, 2022

Horton already has nearly a dozen years of coaching experience under his belt heading into his ninth year at the professional level. While special teams coordinators are often overlooked when it comes to head coaching searches, they have arguably the best attributes since they have to work with players from both sides of the ball and make the most of what they have in terms of talent on protection and coverage units.

Anthony Weaver

The 42-year-old is not only another one of a handful of former professional players turned coach on this year’s staff but a former Ravens player who the team drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. In addition to being the team’s defensive line coach since 2021, he is also heading into his second year serving as the assistant head coach alongside Harbaugh so he has been getting some valuable on-the-job training for a potential future promotion.

If Macdonald is hired elsewhere as a head coach, Weaver will likely be in the running to replace him and he offers a year of defensive coordinator experience after having served in the role for the Houston Texans during the 2020 season.

Dennard Wilson

The third professional player turned coach on this list was hired this offseason after serving as defensive backs coach for three different teams since 2015, includes the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Despite being loved and revered by his players in the City of Brotherly Love, after he was passed over for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator vacancy for Sean Desai, he decided to make a lateral move to Charm City. In Baltimore, he will be in position to perhaps become the Ravens next defensive play caller and designer if Macdonald becomes a head coach in the next year.

My opinion

Sometimes the most obvious answer is the right one and of the coaches listed above, I believe that Monken is the top candidate that is primed to get hired elsewhere if the 2023 season plays out like many are hoping it will on offense under his tutelage. Putting up points is paramount for any team to succeed and especially in a loaded AFC conference. If he can prove that he is just as proficient at dialing up plays to highlight explosive playmakers as he was with the Bulldogs the past two years, he will be the hottest name in the 2024 head coaching cycle.