Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet passes away at the age of 35

According to reports, retired NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-2017, drowned in Florida. Both the Ravens and Head Coach John Harbaugh released a statement about 35-year-old’s untimely and tragic passing.

We are saddened to learn of Ryan Mallett’s passing. Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal teammate.



We are saddened to learn of Ryan Mallett's passing. Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal teammate.

Our heartfelt condolences are with the Mallett family during this difficult time.

“Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family and we offer every condolence to them today. Ryan was a part of us.”



Coach Harbaugh offers his condolences after the passing of Ryan Mallett.

The Ravens were the third and final team the former third-round pick out of Arkansas in 2011 played for. He was originally drafted by the New England Patriots where he spent the first three years of his career before being traded to the Houston Texans in 2014 and finishing it in Baltimore.

During his seven-year career, Mallett appeared in 21 games and made eight starts, including two with the Ravens. He had a 3-5 record as a starter and finished his career with 1,835 passing yards, nine touchdowns.

His most memorable moment as a Raven provided one of the few highlights in was an otherwise injury-ravaged 2015 season. In his first taste of game action for the purple and black, Mallett led the team to a stunning 20-17 upset win over their archrival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. He completed 28 of his 41 pass attempts for 274 passing yards, a passer rating of 95.0, no interceptions, and a beautiful touchdown in the back of the end zone to wide receiver Chris Matthews.

Mallett was currently serving as the head coach for at White Hall High in White Hall, Arkansas, and had just coached his first season. Rest in peace.