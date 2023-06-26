Which former Raven will have the most successful 2023 season?

The Baltimore Ravens have seen a decent amount of turnover this offseason. A number of their players from last season departed for new teams, while similarly several other free agents joined the Ravens.

While there’s still a chance some of the team’s unsigned free agents, like Marcus Peters and Justin Houston, soon sign elsewhere or possibly re-sign with Baltimore, we know for certain which departures already occurred.

Of the former Ravens playing for new teams in 2023, who will have the most successful season?

DE Calais Campbell

The stalwart veteran signed with the Atlanta Falcons after three strong seasons with the Ravens. Campbell will be the “old head” on a young Falcons team looking for their first winning season since 2017. For as much as he can provide as a locker room presence and leader, Campbell has proven the last couple years that he’s still plenty effective on the field.

In 14 games in 2022, the 36-year-old racked up 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and 15 pressures, while providing his usual top-tier run defense. It was his most disruptive season since 2019 despite the fact that he missed three games, as well.

OG Ben Powers

Following a career-best season in 2022, Powers cashed in on a four-year contract with the Denver Broncos, where he’ll step into another starting left guard role. Powers will replace the departed Dalton Risner in Denver and could help revive a Broncos’ offense that was one of the league’s worst last year.

Powers graded out as one of the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL last season after previously being better ranked as a run blocker. The former fourth-round pick now has 36 career starts and back-to-back seasons of full-time starting experience under his belt.

TE Josh Oliver

The Minnesota Vikings signed Oliver to a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency to serve as their No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson. Oliver quietly had a surprisingly impactful 2022 season with the Ravens, where he improved significantly as a run blocker.

Oliver’s pass-catching opportunities will likely be limited with Hockenson above him on Minnesota’s depth chart, and the Vikings also have one of the league’s best wide receiver groups as well. Still, Oliver’s development could continue on an upward trajectory.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson was a late-summer signing with the Ravens last offseason and wound up finishing as the team’s second-leaving receiver with 458 yards. However, after the Ravens added three new wideouts this Spring, Robinson was not re-signed and recently joined the Los Angeles Rams.

The 28-year-old projects to be a complimentary pass-catcher alongside Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and tight end Tyler Higbee. With Matthew Stafford returning healthy, the Rams should have a high-volume passing attack once again, meaning Robinson could have opportunities to produce — despite not being at the top of the depth chart.

Others: S Chuck Clarked (traded to the New York Jets, will miss the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL), OL Trystan Colon