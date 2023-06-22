Ravens 2023 training camp information: Registration, joint and stadium practices, dates

The Baltimore Ravens have released information on their 2023 training camp. Once more, all will be free for the fans as they will host 18 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and one at M&T Bank Stadium.

“We know the Ravens Flock is excited to see the 2023 Ravens in action,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “With the return of many core players, the addition of talented free agents and the arrival of new draft picks, Training Camp provides fans with a unique chance to watch the team prepare for the season ahead.”

How do I get tickets?

“Beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices. Additionally, fans will have the ability to reserve free tickets for the July 29 practice at M&T Bank Stadium.”

How will I know I got a ticket?

“Fans will receive a confirmation e-mail after signing up for a specific practice day. Scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be e-mailed to fans no later than 48 hours prior to their selected practice.”

How many practices will there be?

19 total. There will be 18 held in Owings Mills and one will be at M&T Bank Stadium.

When is the Stadium practice?

Saturday, July 29

Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. ET

Practice Time: 12:45 p.m.

Will concessions be open?

Yes! So too will be the Ravens Team Store.

Will there be joint practices with another NFL team?

Yes. The Ravens will host two joint practices with the Washington Commanders.

When are the joint practices

August 15-16

When is the first practice?

Wednesday, July 26

When is the final practice?

Friday, August 18