Ravens Reacts Survey: Which side of the ball are you most confident in? Concerned about?

I’ll spare you the introduction you’ve read countless times about the Ravens’ offseason. Let’s skip to the questions.

Confidence Arguments (In Under 50 Words)

Pass Offense: The Ravens added numerous playmakers and more importantly, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. They landed a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson. Also, there’s still the tight end trio of Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Pass Defense: Remember last offseason when the Ravens landed the safety of the summer in Marcus Williams and then drafted “unicorn” safety Kyle Hamilton in Round 1? Those two are both back and healthy alongside Marlon Humphrey. They also have a linebacker tandem looking to get their mitts on the pigskin.

Rush Offense: A healthy J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards is a force. With receiving talent on the outside, defenses can’t stack eight-man boxes. Oh, and there’s still that Jackson guy who scorches defenses on the ground, too.

Rush Defense: The defense added Roquan Smith, have torpedo extraordinaire Patrick Queen and a returning Michael Pierce, who looks primed to remind all his nickname is “juggernaut.” Also, a healthy set of edge rushers who know it’s not all about rushing quarterbacks.

Concerning Arguments (In Under 50 Words)

Pass Offense: A lot of talent with health questions. Already, Rashod Bateman and rookie Zay Flowers have stuff withholding them from camp. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot to prove and earned a hefty payday. Can Jackson adapt to such an offense?

Pass Defense: One Humphrey injury away from the cornerback situation feeling dire. Rock Ya-Sin was a good addition, but there’s concern regarding both sophomore cornerbacks who haven’t seen the field much this offseason. This area needs depth, and the safeties plus Humphrey can’t do it all.

Rush Offense: No longer having Greg Roman will be an intriguing development in the rushing attack. Roman is one of the NFL’s best run-game minds in scheme. Jackson is always going to find ways, but a new system could put a wrench in things.

Rush Defense: Losing Calais Campbell hurts. Now, the team must rely on the developing talent of Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones to pull through and become the starters they were brought in and trained for. If they falter, the linebackers will need to focus too greatly on run stopping.

