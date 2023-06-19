Ravens News 6/19: Enough Firepower and more

Ravens could be thin in the secondary

The Ravens addressed one of their biggest needs this offseason with the addition of Ya-Sin, who worked mostly at the outside cornerback spot opposite Humphrey during minicamp. The top two safety spots are also clear: Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.

But there are myriad questions beyond that.

Simply put, the Ravens don’t have a lot of depth at defensive back.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis will be in the mix for the third spot, but he was limited in minicamp as he continues to work his way back from a hip injury from last year. Damarion “Pepe” Williams didn’t participate and also is dealing with an injury. And Kyu Blue Kelly is a rookie who didn’t face a lot of starters.

Brandon Stephens, meanwhile, was moved to safety but could be all over the field again given his versatility. He’s the most likely to start at nickelback, and Geno Stone will be a contributor again. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Ravens bring in a veteran to bolster the secondary, particularly at cornerback.

What the Ravens have in versatility, they lack in depth.

“It’s great to say that we’re interchangeable parts, and that is true, and in the beginning part of the offseason, we do teach everything conceptually, so that guys are just learning X’s,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “But as we get going into the fall, we’re going to want to start to slot those things, kind of, more full-time, so guys get used to playing next to guys that they’re going to be [next to] in the game.”