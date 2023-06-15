Kevin Zeitler has no plans to retire anytime soon

Following Thursday’s minicamp practice, Baltimore Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler spoke with the media.

At the age of 33 and entering the final year of his current contract with the Ravens, retirement has been a question surrounding the standout guard.

“When you’re in a place this good, you’d love to finish out your career here,” Zeitler said. “I have no intention of stopping anytime soon. Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it real clear I still need this game, I love this game, and I wanna play this game.”

Zeitler has been a stalwart on Baltimore’s offensive line since signing a three-year contract with the team in 2021 following a stint with the New York Giants. Despite his play on the field being that of one of the best guards in the NFL throughout much of his career, Zeitler has surprisingly never made the Pro Bowl or been named an All-Pro.

Zeitler was instrumental in helping to turn around the offensive line’s performance after a shaky 2021 season for the group. With the addition of first-round center Tyler Linderbaum and veteran free agent right tackle Morgan Moses to go with the return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and a breakout year from left guard Ben Powers, the group skyrocketed back to one of the best units in the NFL. With the only loss being Powers this offseason, Baltimore’s offensive line should once again be a strength of the team, and Zeitler’s consistent play has been a big reason why.

With uncertainty already at left guard, the Ravens would be wise to reach a new deal with Zeitler to keep him around as long as he continues playing at a high level.