Patrick Ricard to start training camp on PUP list following offseason hip surgery

Following Thursday’s minicamp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media and provided an update on the team’s Pro Bowl fullback.

After being absent from recent practices, Harbaugh announced that Patrick Ricard will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list following offseason hip surgery.

Ricard signed a three-year extension with the Ravens on March 31, 2022, although his role going forward under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a topic of conversation this offseason.

The four-time Pro Bowl fullback was an instrumental cog in previous offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s run-centric offense that set multiple rushing records, including the most rushing yards in a single season in 2019 with 3,296, surpassing the 1978 New England Patriots. With Monken’s offense presumed to feature fewer heavy personnel groupings given the wide receiver additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, and rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers, Ricard’s role could be greatly reduced on gameday.

Ricard acknowledged such when speaking with Glenn Clark Radio in May.

“I do see a role for myself on this team with this offense, being in it for the last couple of weeks. I’m excited for it. It may not be quite as much as I was used with Greg Roman, but I’m OK with that. As long as we’re winning games and I’m doing my part to help win, that’s all I really care about.”

2021 fifth-round pick Ben Mason is currently the only other fullback on Baltimore’s roster.