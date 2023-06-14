Ravens first-round pick Zay Flowers officially signs rookie deal

On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens’ first-round pick Zay Flowers officially signed his rookie contract, representing the team’s last 2023 draft selection to ink their deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it is a four-year contract for $14 million guaranteed, with $7.2 million signing bonus this year.

Ravens’ first-round pick Zay Flowers reached agreement on a four-year, $14 million fully guaranteed contract with a $7.2 million signing bonus to be paid in 2023, per his agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist of @LAASportsEnt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2023

The Ravens drafted Flowers with the No. 22 pick in this year’s first round. Their four selections following — Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson, Kyu Blu Kelly, Malasaia Aumavae-Laulu, Andrew Vorhees, all signed their deals not long after the draft concluded early in May.

Last offseason, first-round picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum did not sign their contracts until right around this time in June, so there should never have been any concern regarding the delay with Flowers.

Nevertheless, knowing that the rookie wide receiver is officially under contract is still a positive. By all accounts, Flowers has looked the part early in the offseason and has made a good impression. The Boston College product figures to play a big part in the team’s passing attack this offseason as a piece in a new-look receiving corps.