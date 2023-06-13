Odell Beckham Jr. says he plans to train with Lamar Jackson this summer

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his anticipated debut in a Baltimore Ravens jersey on Tuesday, as he suited up for the team’s opening minicamp practice. Prior to that, while addressing the media, Beckham said him and quarterback Lamar Jackson plan to workout in the coming weeks of the summer.

“I know I’ll be down in Florida training with him, so we’ll have plenty of time [to build chemistry]” Beckham said. “We’ve been talking about it all offseason.”

Odell Beckham Jr says he plans to practice with Lamar Jackson in Florida after mandatory camp. pic.twitter.com/3tSCnmYL7n — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 13, 2023

This is obviously a positive development and not overly surprisingly. Jackson has been active in linking up for summer workouts with teammates in recent years, particularly tight end Mark Andrews and wide receivers like Marquise Brown, James Proche, Rashod Bateman, and more recently Nelson Agholor.

Agholor, who signed a one-year contract with the Ravens this offseason, shared a social media of himself with Jackson in Florida a few weeks ago.

Beckham’s chemistry with Jackson will be key to the team’s offensive success, specifically in the passing game. So, it’s encouraging to see they’re both making an effort already to establish a rapport and create an on-field connection.

The Ravens’ minicamp sessions conclude on June 15 and training camp does not begin until late July, affording the two plenty of time to train together. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Jackson link up with other pass-catchers during this summer hiatus as well.