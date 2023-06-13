WR Rashod Bateman receives cortisone shot; expected to miss minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens’ opening minicamp practice on Tuesday saw the highly-anticipated debut of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, the anticipated return of fellow wideout Rashod Bateman to the practice field did not occur.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Bateman will be sidelined for “a couple days” after he received a cortisone shot. This would likely exclude Bateman from the team’s mandatory minicamp entirely, as the the final practice is Thursday, June 15.

Coach Harbaugh on Rashod Bateman's status: pic.twitter.com/a035I4uB9H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 13, 2023

Harbaugh indicated that this procedure was for “healing purposes” and that the team opted to let Bateman keep rehabbing to make sure he’s “ready to go” come training camp. Bateman’s involvement in offseason workouts to this point had been limited as he continues his rehab from injury.

The 2021 first-round pick had Lisfranc surgery in the middle of last season after appearing in only six games. The Ravens, who are no stranger to wide receiver injuries and injuries as a whole in recent seasons, are evidently being cautious and deliberate with Bateman’s return to action. He’s appeared in just 19 total games through his first two career seasons.

Should Bateman in fact not participate in any minicamp activities, he’ll have over a full month to ramp up for the beginning of training camp in late July.

Bateman, whose now suffered multiple injuries to begin his career, has a good mentor figure now in the building in Beckham Jr. The latter told reporters on Tuesday that, in working out with him earlier this offseason, the two spoke about the challenges of overcoming injuries. Beckham Jr. also said he thinks Bateman is in “a good place.”