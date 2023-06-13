RB J.K. Dobbins absent from Ravens opening mandatory minicamp practice

The Baltimore Ravens’ mandatory minicamp kicked off on Tuesday. While the team had nearly a full participation list, one notable exclusion from the first practice was running back J.K. Dobbins, who was not present.

Do not see Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins practicing. Team put out photos of him yesterday, so he did report. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 13, 2023

After not participating in any of the Ravens voluntary workouts over the past month, Dobbins reported to the team facility yesterday. He was featured in the Ravens’ media day player photos, too. His absence from today’s practice is therefore surprising, especially given John Harbaugh’s comments in the opening press conference prior to practice.

Dobbins’ absence from Day 1 of minicamp follows some recent developments that have created speculation around his status with the team.

Immediately following the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January, Dobbins expressed frustration with his role while speaking to reporters. He proclaimed he was “tired” of being underutilized and not featured enough on offense, and that he should be “the guy.”

Then, just a few weeks ago, Dobbins created headlines on social media when he seemingly displayed doubt over his future in Baltimore on twitter. Dobbins released a series of tweets indicating a desire to play for the Ravens forever, but followed it up by saying he “sadly” didn’t know if that would happen.

This sparked immediate questions regarding Dobbins’ contract status with the Ravens and his potential desire for a contract extension. The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal. This comes amidst other drama around the league at the position, as running back Saquon Barkley currently appears to be at a contract impasse with the New York Giants.

On a positive note, fellow running back Gus Edwards suited up for practice on Tuesday after missing OTAs.

RB Gus Edwards in uniform after sitting out OTAs pic.twitter.com/n1Di5pGUUr — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) June 13, 2023

Update: Dobbins was present at the Ravens facility on Tuesday and his absence was a precautionary measure for a minor soft-tissue injury, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.