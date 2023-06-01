J.K. Dobbins makes cryptic tweet regarding his future in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has not been one to shy away from voicing his displeasure publicly in the past. On Thursday, the former second-round pick tweeted that he hopes to remain in Baltimore for the rest of his career but followed it up with a cryptic tweet expressing uncertainty about that possibility.

Idk tho sadly — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) June 1, 2023

Dobbins then followed up with another tweet.

Im baldimore tew and threw till I’m gone — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) June 1, 2023

Dobbins has been absent from OTAs so far ahead of his fourth season.

After losing an entire season and parts of another to a brutal knee injury, the talented back will enter the season playing for a second contract. It is expected for Dobbins’ to feature heavily in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s offense after eclipsing 15 carries in a game just once under Greg Roman previously.

In the past, Dobbins has let his feelings be known in the midst of difficult situations with the team. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of the 2021 preseason, Dobbins liked a tweet regarding playing starters in the preseason, indicating a level of frustration from the back going into his second season.

JK Dobbins telling us how he really feels pic.twitter.com/SnnjzP9v9Q — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) August 29, 2021

Following the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last season, in which the biggest game-swinging play occurred when quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled on a quarterback sneak in the red zone which defensive end Sam Hubbard returned for a touchdown, Dobbins did not hold back to reporters about his usage. Dobbins felt that he should have been given the ball in the red zone instead of the backup quarterback.

“He should’ve never been in that situation,” Dobbins said. “I don’t get a single carry. I believe I would’ve put it in the end zone. I’m a guy that feels that if I’m on the field all the time, I can help this team win. I wasn’t. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there? I should be the guy. I’m tired of holding back.”

Whatever happens, the Ravens’ best roster in 2023 absolutely includes Dobbins, so hopefully, both sides can iron out any potential qualms ahead of an important year for both sides.