Ravens ILB Patrick Queen speaks about fifth-year option: ‘This is where I want to be’

Following Thursday’s practice, several members of the Baltimore Ravens spoke to the media, including inside linebacker Patrick Queen. The 2020 first-round pick has been a topic of conversation this offseason after Baltimore opted to decline his fifth-year option despite a strong uptick in performance last season.

The situation was exacerbated when Queen tweeted “sheesh” following the Ravens' selection of Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round of the draft.

Queen was asked on Thursday what his reaction was to his fifth-year option being declined.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Queen said. “You see guys go both sides of it and get paid either way and at the end of the day I’m just focused on being the best teammate I can be, being the best player I can be, and just going out there and proving myself, going out there and playing the game that I love to play at a high level.”

Queen was also asked about the emotions of dealing with a situation like this.

“Anything in life you go through emotions,” Queen said. “At the end of the day, it may take some others longer to get over it and I just had many talks with many people and different outlooks on it and I just came to the realization that not everything’s not a bad thing.”

Queen went on to say that he spoke with the front office about the situation.

“They kept me grounded and let me know what it really was and how they feel and stuff so at the end of the day this is the place I want to play at, this is the place where I want to be and however the chips fall, I’m happy with it.”

Queen’s performance on the field improved drastically last season, the seeds of which were planted even before the arrival of All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith later in the season. The two linebackers embraced each other instantly to become one of the league’s best duos at the position.

“I actually put us as the best linebacker duo, no discussion about it,” Queen said. “If you turn on the tape, you’ll see it.”

Queen will turn 24 just before the start of his fourth season in the NFL. Through his first three seasons, Queen has totaled 321 tackles, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and three interceptions in 50 games played.