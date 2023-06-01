Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses both rank inside top 20 offensive tackles in the NFL

In a season that went south after another season-ending injury to star quarterback Lamar Jackson, one major bright spot for the team coming out of the year was the performance of their revamped offensive line. The return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, plus the additions of veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and rookie first-round center Tyler Linderbaum, paid off in turning around the unit’s performance from a shaky prior season. When ranking the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL, PFF’s Gordon McGuinness included both Stanley and Moses inside the top 20, ranking 12th and 20th respectively.

“On his best day, Stanley is one of the most natural pass protectors in football, allowing just 10 total pressures on 543 pass-blocking snaps back in 2019,” McGuinness wrote. “It’s been a long road back from injury for the former sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He missed the bulk of the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but he looked close to being back to his best after returning to the field in Week 5 last season.”

The battle to get back on the field was certainly a long and arduous one for the former All-Pro. Stanley was considered one of the top dogs at the left tackle position following his incredible 2019 season, but an ankle injury in 2020 created a daunting roadblock in the prime of his career. The future of Stanley’s career almost seemed uncertain at points before his eventual return to the field in 2022. Getting back one of the league’s best blindside protectors is a massive boost for an offensive line, and with even more time between the injury now, Stanley should return to his rightful spot as one of the top left tackles in the NFL this season.

Pairing Moses with Stanley gave Baltimore a solid pair of bookend tackles once again after trading away Orlando Brown Jr. during the 2021 offseason.

“While the down-to-down consistency isn’t always there with Moses, he was a dependable pass blocker for the Ravens over the course of the 2022 season and had some huge games as a run blocker, including three outings with a 90.0-plus PFF run-blocking grade,” McGuinness wrote.

It is hard to find much to criticize Moses for after a season of watching Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips spend time at right tackle in 2021. The veteran provides a certain floor of reliability that can make all the difference in the world when building an offensive line. The Ravens enter the 2023 season with one of the best offensive lines in the league on paper, largely thanks to such a strong offensive tackle duo.