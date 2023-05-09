When was the last time the Ravens beat their opponents on the 2023 schedule?

While the NFL awaits the 2023 NFL regular season schedule release, the opponents for the pending season are already known. For the Ravens, they’ll play AFC South, NFC West and those in the NFC North, AFC East and AFC West who placed second in their respective divisions. Also, obviously, they’ll play their six games within the division.

With the opponents known, it’s now time for a refresher course and the last time the Ravens defeated their scheduled foes.

Last win: 12/11/2022

The most recent victory on this list is none other than their greatest historical rival. The victory came at Acrisure Stadium in a battle of the backup quarterbacks, with Ravens’ Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown and Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky. The Ravens leaned on their ground game in the form of a returning from mid-season surgery J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who combined for 28 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown. The defense also dominated, intercepting Trubisky twice in the red zone and a third in the end zone on an errant deep shot.

ROQUAN SMITH INTERCEPTION!!!!



Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/7x8dkvb4ER — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

This victory snapped a four-game losing streak to the Steelers, something that had ate at linebacker Patrick Queen and defensive end Calais Campbell.

Last Win: 10/9/2022

The last time Lamar Jackson was on the field and a healthier defense was on the gridiron, the Ravens took care of business against the Bengals. In Week 5 of 2022, it was a battle of tight ends and field goal kickers, with the Ravens having the better in both. The leading pass catchers for both teams were Mark Andrews (89 yards) for Baltimore and Hayden Hurst (53 yards) for Cincinnati.

Though Burrow led the Bengals to a 17-16 lead on a rushing touchdown with 1:58 remaining, the Ravens got Justin Tucker in range as time expired to knock through his fourth field goal of the night, a game-winning 43-yarder.

Last Win: 10/23/2022

In Week 7 of the 2022 season, the Ravens warded off a comeback attempt by the Browns in a 23-20 victory. Edwards found the endzone twice on 16 carries, and Tucker’s surefire leg put them over the top where Cade York failed, with a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt blocked by Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison.

DEFLECTED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/UHG5Ctg2wU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 23, 2022

Last Win: 1/10/2021* (most recent meeting) [Playoffs]

In Week 11, Titans players gathered pre-game on the Ravens midfield logo prior to the game, which sparked animosity. In the end, the Titans won in overtime 24-30.

Malcolm Butler wants a piece of John Harbaugh! #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/j3W5VslbNP — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 22, 2020

Two months later, the Ravens got their revenge in the Wild Card round, winning 20-13.

RYAN TANNEHIL É INTERCEPTADO! MARCUS PETERS BOTA OS RAVENS A UM PÉ DA CLASSIFICAÇÃO! #NFLBrasil #BALvsTEN



: Assista à transmissão americana dos Playoffs no NFL Game Pass por um preço especial! https://t.co/uMRqwxJ5yr pic.twitter.com/FsiQ9q9143 — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 10, 2021

This was a game that bucked narratives regarding Jackson and the Ravens. He won a playoff game, and the Ravens did so after being down by double digits.

Last Win: 10/17/2021 (most recent meeting)

The Ravens entered this Week 6 contest on a four-game win streak, and they emphatically steamrolled the Chargers 34-6 to have others consider them contenders in 2021. Looking back, it’s a reminder of what the running back room was like after the losses of Dobbins and Edwards, as the Ravens scored three rushing touchdowns in this game, one each from Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman.

Le’Veon Bell scores his first touchdown in a Ravens uniform. pic.twitter.com/7lcaNrRnSW — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) October 17, 2021

10/11/2021 (most recent meeting)

In one of the greatest comebacks in Ravens history, a resurgent Ravens offense clicked together with 16 minutes remaining to overcome a 19-point deficit and tie the Colts with 35 seconds left. Then, after winning the overtime coin toss, Jackson and the offense marched down and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown scored his second touchdown of the game, a five-yard walk off, 31-25.

Week 5, 2021:



QB Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 19-point comeback win (3.9% win probability) on MNF vs the Colts with his passing.



His 86.0% comp% was the highest ever in a single game, min. 40 attempts.



442 yards (504 total), 4 TDs, 140.5 rating.#RavensFlock #NFLHistory pic.twitter.com/m5EnqZKf8C — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) July 26, 2022

Last Win: 9/26/2021 (most recent meeting)

Justin Tucker.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!



JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Last Win: 9/8/2021

The Ravens have come up short on the past two meetings with the Dolphins, leaving the most recent victory a sweet memory: Week 1, 2019. Where the first play from scrimmage was a Mark Ingram angry run and Hollywood’s first two career receptions turned into touchdowns. The Ravens kept up the scoring as the game ended 59-10.

Last Win: 12/20/2020

In Week 15 of 2020, the Ravens offense scorched the Jaguars in a 40-14 contest that saw Jackson exit with nine minutes remaining in the game after throwing his third touchdown of the day and fourth total. But the opening score of the game was none other than linebacker Matthew Judon sacking Gardner Minshew 63 seconds into the game for a safety.

SAFETY❗️❗️❗️



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/hDWK6MYOvu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2020

Last Win: 9/20/2020 (most recent meeting)

An early season matchup between Jackson and then Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, where Jackson outdueled the new Browns starting QB. What borke this game wide-open for the Ravens was a forced fumble from a punching Marlon Humphrey that was scooped up and returned for a 22-yard touchdown by linebacker L.J. Fort.

It was then capped by running back Mark Ingram, who blistered for a 30-yard touchdown on 4th & 1, with a final score, 33-16.

Oh he GONE



@markingram21 TOUCHDOWN

: CBS pic.twitter.com/3S2OSeVYzS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2020

Last Win: 12/1/2019 (most recent meeting)

In one of the hardest-fought battles of the 2019 season for the Ravens, the 49ers went toe-to-toe with the bulldozing Baltimore offense but, as written in most scripts for the Ravens, Tucker would go on to boot through a game-winner from long range. In a game where both teams were evenly matched, the Ravens’ special teams took them over the top, with Humphrey blocking a field goal, gunner Chris Moore pinned a 62-yard Sam Koch punt at the 1-yard line and Tucker knocked through the game-winning 49-yard field goal.

Last Win: 10/20/2019 (most recent meeting)

After being traded to the Ravens days prior, cornerback Marcus Peters reminded the NFC West he wasn’t yet intercepting their quarterbacks and scoring, as he did so against the Seahawks and Russell Wilson for a 67-yard pick six.

To make matters worse for Seattle, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf dropped the football late in the fourth quarter and Humphrey scooped it up for an 18-yard touchdown to seal the game, 30-16.

Marlon Humphrey scoops up the fumble and SCORES! #BALvsSEA @marlon_humphrey



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/SZzr5IxVPY — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Last Win: 9/15/2019 (Most Recent Meeting)

The Cardinals were among the many teams who faced the 2019 Ravens offense, but one of the few who kept it close. The Ravens tight end unit, along with Jackson, kept the game out of reach as both Andrews and Hurst scored, and Jackson threw for 272 yards and rushed for 120 yards.

We told you about this duo @Lj_era8 to @Mandrews_81 for the TD❗️ pic.twitter.com/qKZmi9w4yW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 15, 2019

A touchdown from running back David Johnson kept the Cardinals within reach but the Ravens’ defense kept them out of it late and Tucker knocked through a 51-yard field goal with nine minutes remaining to push the lead to 23-17, where it remained.