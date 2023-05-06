Ravens sign Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson to rookie contracts

On Saturday, following the second day of rookie minicamp, the Ravens’ third-round pick Trenton Simpson and fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson officially signed their rookie contracts.

This comes just two days after the team’s three draft picks following Simpson and Robinson put pen to paper also, as Kyu Blu Kelly, Malaesala “Sala” Aumavae-Laulu, and Andrew Vorehees each signed their deals previously on Thursday.

How quickly the team’s draft class officially signs their contracts varies depending on the year and size of the group. In 2022, for example, the Ravens drafted a total of 11 players, so it took much longer for the entirety of the class to sign. It wasn’t until midway through the summer that the team wrapped up that process.

So far this year, it’s gone much quicker. The Ravens’ 2023 draft class is much smaller featuring only six players, and now all but one of them have signed just a week removed from the draft itself. That one remaining player is, of course, first-round pick Zay Flowers.

It’s not unusual for a first-round pick to take a bit longer to officially sign their contract. Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum both, for example, did not ink their deals until June last offseason, several weeks following the draft.

Regardless, it can only help that the process is moving quicker this year, and it would be not surprising to see Flowers do the same in the coming days or weeks as well.