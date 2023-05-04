Ravens News 5/4: Most Improved Division and more

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin signed with the Ravens, the team announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed, but it’s a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ya-Sin, who turns 27 later this month, underwent a physical Wednesday in Baltimore, sources told Schefter. He appeared in 11 games — nine starts — with the Raiders in 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 13. Acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue last March, Ya-Sin was expected to help solidify a weak link for the Raiders’ defense at cornerback. He did not have an interception for the second straight season — he had one in each of his first two seasons with the Colts — but had seven passes defensed, the second-highest such total of his four-year career.

The franchise quarterback is under contract through 2027, significant investments have been made at wide receiver, all but one starter is returning on the offensive line, and Todd Monken has replaced Greg Roman. There are no more excuses for this offense not to be Super Bowl quality. In the aftermath of Lamar Jackson’s extension and the draft, I’ve been asked where the Ravens rank in a loaded AFC. Kansas City remains easy favorites, but this looks like a divisional-round team. What happens from there is up to a talented core with a forgettable January legacy thus far. The Ravens envision Tavius Robinson developing into a versatile pass rusher similar to Za’Darius Smith or Pernell McPhee, but their biggest offseason pass-rush move remains the hiring of new outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith, who’s highly regarded. He has plenty of young talent to mold.

Winners Starting left-guard candidates Ben Cleveland and John Simpson: The Ravens didn’t totally ignore the guard position and potentially finding a replacement for Ben Powers, now with the Denver Broncos. They just didn’t prioritize it, and that bodes well for Cleveland and Simpson, the top two internal candidates to win the starting left guard job this summer. The Ravens drafted Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu in the sixth round and Andrew Vorhees in the seventh. The former will need time to develop and the latter will “redshirt” this season with a knee injury. The Ravens still could sign a free-agent interior offensive lineman. But Cleveland and Simpson have to sense the potential opportunity at hand. Losers Young cornerbacks: Adding fifth-round pick Kyu Blu Kelly to a cornerback room already well-stocked with young and unproven players doesn’t dramatically change things for guys like Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams and Trayvon Mullen. There remains opportunity available if they take a significant step forward and stay healthy in 2022. However, the number of bodies the Ravens have at the position, with at least one more on the way, means some tough roster decisions will have to be made. DeCosta made it pretty clear that he expects to sign a veteran cornerback (Rock Ya-Sin is a strong option) in the coming days, so that will drop the young cornerbacks down a peg on the depth chart. There won’t be much margin for error for a few of them this summer.

Possible trade candidates Patrick Queen On the defensive side of things, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is another player to follow as a possible trade candidate and someone who did not see their option picked up. The former LSU Tiger hasn’t lived up to his first-round billing thus far and Baltimore has already seemed to replace him by trading for Roquan Smith in the middle of last season and handing him a lucrative extension. With no substantial future in Baltimore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Queen, who scrubbed all things Ravens off his social media, find a new home somewhere.

RB KEATON MITCHELL, BALTIMORE RAVENS PFF Big Board ranking: 147 Mitchell entered the draft as one of the smaller running backs in this class, but also one of the fastest, as he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard-dash time to back up his elite on-field speed. He won’t be a bell cow running back in the NFL at his size but could offer a change of pace and big-play upside after posting the most 10-plus carry runs (54) in the FBS last season en route to a 93.9 rushing grade (third).

