Ravens sign undrafted rookie CB Jordan Swann

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed rookie cornerback Jordan Swann to their 90-man roster. Swann went undrafted in this year’s draft cycle out of James Madison.

We have signed CB Jordan Swann.https://t.co/7W4yMZCkEu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 31, 2023

Swann had a five-year collegiate career having played at Connecticut in 2017 and three consecutive seasons at Maine before transferring to James Madison in 2022. This past season, he appeared in 11 games and recorded 24 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Given he’s slightly undersized at 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, Swann may profile as a slot cornerback in the NFL, where he could compete for offseason snaps with the Ravens. He also has experience as a returner on special teams in college. Swann has connections to the Baltimore area given he completed his high school playing days at St. Frances Academy.

He joins Corey Mayfield Jr. and Jeremy Lucien as other cornerbacks from the Ravens’ group of undrafted rookies. The Ravens have added a number of other cornerbacks to their depth chart this offseason including Rock Ya-Sin, Trayvon Mullen, and Kyu Blu Kelly.