Report: Ravens ‘backed off’ DeAndre Hopkins trade

With the recent release of Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, there has been a surge of speculation surrounding the possibility of him joining the Baltimore Ravens. Over the past few months, both fans and experts have eagerly linked Hopkins to Baltimore. However, with the absence of a finalized deal before the draft, and the team’s selection of wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round, it seemed as though the thought of Hopkins joining the Ravens had vanished.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens evaluated the potential acquisition of Hopkins but ultimately decided to ‘backoff’ before the draft. While Hopkins undoubtedly would bring value to the Ravens’ offense, the price tag appears to be getting too steep. Even though sacrificing draft capital is out of the question, the Ravens don’t seem to be interested in a bidding war with contenders like the Bills and Chiefs. The team has already taken significant strides in revitalizing their receiving corps this year, having added promising talents such as Flowers and the notable Odell Beckham Jr.

Obtaining another high-profile receiver with a substantial financial commitment would probably not be at the top of the teams list of needs. Instead, the Ravens’ resources would be better invested in bolstering their defense, specifically by acquiring an additional edge defender or cornerback.