Ravens named one of the top 10 most complete teams in the NFL

As we near the end of May, the majority of the legwork in building the best possible roster for the 2023 season is done for all 32 NFL teams. Sure, there are still moves to be made to supplement and shore up positions of weakness for each team, but at this point, it is clear what most rosters will generally look like this season. With that in mind, now is as good a time as any to take stock of each team’s current roster and where they stand in the hierarchy. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm did just that by compiling a ranking of the top 10 most complete teams in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens made the cut, coming in at No. 7 on the list.

“The Ravens’ fortunes changed dramatically with Lamar Jackson’s new contract,” Edholm wrote. “If you lump in the signing of Odell Beckham Jr., along with a typically sound Ravens draft class, it was a darned good April for the franchise.”

Things certainly turned around for the Ravens in the month of April after an almost silent start to free agency. Media members and fans alike were preparing for the possibility of Jackson playing elsewhere and the team’s wide receiver corps looked barren once again.

“Now Jackson and a reimagined receiver room, along with a new offensive coordinator, could help return the Ravens to prominence on that side of the ball,” Edholm wrote. “If the three biggest new additions at wideout (OBJ, Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor) or the healthy return of Rashod Bateman don’t help things, then we’re fresh out of solutions there. Depth has been a huge talking point in Baltimore for the past few years, as the team — notably Jackson — has suffered from injury woes,” Edholm wrote. “The Ravens certainly could use more insurance at running back, considering how banged up J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have been. The depth at the other offensive positions likely rates from solid to good after a few veteran signings and the draft.”

On paper, Baltimore’s offense appears primed to finish as one of the better units in the league if Jackson can stay healthy for the entire season. The Ravens also have the element of surprise on their side with a new offensive scheme under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“Defensively, however, Baltimore still might have a few boxes to check,” Edholm wrote. “The biggest could be at corner, where there’s Marlon Humphrey and a lot of question marks. Who is the other outside starter? Who is the slot? Signing Rock Ya-Sin helps, and the Ravens could always bring back Marcus Peters or Kyle Fuller, but more is needed, I believe.”

Cornerback is certainly a cause for concern at the moment on an otherwise championship-caliber roster. If Humphrey has to miss significant time at any point this season, the Ravens could be in hot water in a conference loaded with star quarterbacks and a division with top-notch wide receivers. Baltimore will need one or two of their young corners to step up this season when their name is inevitably called.

“They could be set at defensive tackle with Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Michael Pierce and Travis Jones as the top four, but one more body would be nice,” Edholm wrote. “Off the edge, there’s still hope of either Odafe Oweh or David Ojabo (or both) emerging alongside Tyus Bowser, but perhaps they will be open to a Justin Houston type of addition before camp.”

Reuniting with Houston makes all the sense in the world considering the youth and inexperience the Ravens are currently set to field at outside linebacker this season. Houston showed last season that he still has gas in the tank as he led the team in sacks with 9.5. Scaling back the 34-year-old veteran’s snaps could also go a long way in maximizing his efficiency rushing the passer late in the season.