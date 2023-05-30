Ravens News 5/30: Seam Runner and more

Jackson was never clearer about his desire to pass more than he was Wednesday when he said “running can only take you so far.” It’s a new offensive era in Baltimore and it’s a change Jackson has clearly wanted. Happy wife, happy life. What’s the saying for a happy quarterback? It will be a different challenge with opponents expecting more passes and less running. Jackson’s finest year as a passer was in 2019, when the Ravens broke the all-time rushing record. He averaged 27 passes per game that year, same as last season. Jackson was just more efficient. Pundits debated this week whether more passing and less running is the right course of action for a Jackson-led offense. I think it is. The Ravens were too one-dimensional before. It was a strong dimension, but if the passing game takes off, Baltimore’s offense becomes scary again. One thing being overlooked, probably because J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards aren’t on the field yet, is how the improvements in the passing attack will open the game up for running. The Ravens have been running into stacked boxes for years and still had success. Open boxes? Sign me up. The NFL’s decision to basically eliminate kickoffs stinks. It stinks for fans, it stinks for the many teams and coaches who opposed it, and it stinks for the Ravens, who pour a ton of effort into their special teams units. Prepare for even more touchbacks, fans. Yawn.

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

Under general manager Eric DeCosta, the Ravens largely have been unwilling to mortgage their future. Even when they spent lavishly on Beckham, his signing came with an all-important olive branch for Jackson. Now the Ravens have a franchise quarterback, a solid receiving corps and more pressing needs elsewhere. In Baltimore, Hopkins would be Jackson’s clear-cut top wide receiver. But the Ravens have other needs of relatively equal import, and they can be filled much more cheaply. With only three veteran edge rushers on the roster, they could look to re-sign Justin Houston, who led the team in sacks last year, for about $5 million. With little depth in the slot, they could add a cornerback such as Bryce Callahan and still have space for another notable acquisition.

Amelia Probst, PFF

8. BALTIMORE RAVENS Projected win total: 8.3 Easiest game: Week 1 vs. Houston Texans Hardest game: Week 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals The Ravens start off with an easy game against the Texans at home but have to travel to Cincinnati the following week. If they can come out of that with a win, there is potential for a hot streak until their Week 13 bye.

Timm Hamm, Sports Illustrated

With the memory of a 44-7 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 still fresh in their minds, coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are taking somewhat of a different approach to their game in London this year. Harbaugh described that day recently on The Adam Jones Podcast as the “worst loss in the history of the Ravens or Baltimore sports, it was really a bad day.” And now he hopes that fans can forget all about it, “We’ve got to try to wash that one away if he can,” he said. And in the spirit of forgetting, they’re changing things this season with regard to their London trip. “We’re gonna do it differently,” Harbaugh said. “We’re gonna go out earlier. Try to flip the script a little if we can.”

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports