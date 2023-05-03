Report: Ravens to sign Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens are signing cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Former Raiders’ CB Rock Ya-Sin, the team’s top cornerback last season, underwent a physical today in Baltimore and is expected to reach agreement on a one-year deal with the Ravens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

This move has been anticipated for several weeks, and it finally brings a proven corner to the Ravens’ defense to play opposite Marlon Humphrey. Over the last two years, Ya-Sin has registered a 70.9 coverage grade (23rd in the league) and 0.67 yards per coverage snap (fifth in the league).

Before suffering a season-ending knee injury, Ya-Sin held opposing quarterbacks to just an 82.5 passer rating last season. Like Humphrey, Ya-Sin is a physical man-to-man corner who is aggressive against the run and not afraid of contact. While this move is certainly an upgrade to Baltimore’s defense, it brings into question if the Ravens will bring back cornerback Marcus Peters.

Cornerback was viewed as a top priority for Baltimore in the draft but their lack of urgency in addressing the position suggested they had a plan in place via free agency and wanted to avoid affecting their compensatory pick formula. With this signing, the Ravens now boast a complete defense that is comparable to last year’s unit, which ranked third in points allowed per game.