Ravens News 5/3: OG Pipeline and more

NFL Draft 2023: Best, worst and most interesting pick for all 32 teams in division-by-division takeaways
Jordan Dajani & Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Best pick (A-): OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon (Round 6, Pick 199)
College OT who probably kicks inside at the next level. Classic Ravens pick. Mauler in the run game and very accurate in combo block situations. Flashes of brilliance in pass pro but opens the gate too early and isn’t quite as powerful moving backward. I like this pick.
Worst pick (C-): CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (Round 5, Pick 157)
Inside out CB with starter traits just technical flaws. Sudden feet but struggles in press and had minimal ball productivity in college. Older prospect limits the ceiling.
Most interesting pick (C+): OL Andrew Vorhees, USC (Round 7, Pick 229)
Vorhees tore his ACL at the NFL Combine. If he didn’t, he would have gone much higher than this. Vorhees will miss his entire rookie season, but if he has a good career after 2023, could this not be a massive steal? Why don’t more teams do this? I understand every draft pick is valuable, but this was Baltimore’s last selection. Remember, the Ravens did this with David Ojabo last year — although he was a second-round pick.
Evaluating The Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 NFL Draft Picks And Undrafted Free Agents
Joe Serpico, Pressbox
Overall Grade: B
Zay Flowers is a weapon that Lamar Jackson is going to enjoy having on this offense. He’s phenomenal after the catch, and Todd Monken can get Flowers involved on jet sweeps and all sorts of gadget plays. Simpson could be a steal in the third round as his addition gives the Ravens arguably the best group of linebackers in the NFL. He’s a rangy player who even played some cornerback in college.
I am not crazy on the Robinson pick, but I’m a big fan of the three Pac-12 picks to round out the draft. Kelly has the pedigree to be a starter. I wanted the team to select a developmental tackle and they did just that by drafting MAL. My favorite pick of the night was one in the seventh round. Andrew Vorhees was someone high on my draft board before suffering a knee injury at the combine. He will essentially redshirt this season, but he will be in the mix to start in 2024.
The Keaton Mitchell signing is intriguing. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will get most of the carries, but Mitchell has a shot to compete with Justice Hill for the final running back spot. Mitchell is terrific pass catcher and a threat to go to the house every time he touches the ball.
It’s a nice story that Dontay Demus Jr. is staying in Maryland and getting an opportunity with the Ravens.
2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round
Chad Reuter, NFL.com
ROUND 3
Clemson · LB
Simpson might not be the most instinctual linebacker in this draft class, but his ability to track down ball-carriers in the open field was not overlooked by the Ravens. He also has enough size to be an effective blitzer or even line up on the edge — just like Micah Parsonsdoes in Dallas. In time, he’ll be a star.
ROUND 7
USC · OG
Vorhees played hurt for the Trojans last year and suffered an ACL tear the drills portion of the NFL Scouting Combine, so it wasn’t a surprise he was available in Round 7. It’s one of my favorite picks, though, because he’s such a powerful blocker who excelled at guard and started at tackle when the Trojans needed him to. Hopefully he gets back to full health in 2024, so the Ravens are rewarded for their trust.
Ravens’ Offensive Line Pipeline Is Alive and Well
Ryan Mink, BaltimoreRavens.com
In Aumavae-Laulu, the Ravens got a prospect with elite tools to mold. The first things fan will notice is his size – as he stands in at 6-foot-5, 317 pounds. He has long arms (nearly 83 inches) and big hands (10 ½ inches). What defensive lineman will feel is his power. Aumavae-Laulu’s tape shows him forklifting his assignments off the ground, and that’s playing in the Pac-12.
He also has good mobility when working as a pull blocker. Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning said, “he can do some things you aren’t meant to do at that size.”
“The things that stand out with him [are] he’s huge, he’s got explosive power, knocks guys down on down-blocks,” Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. “He runs really well for a big man. When you watch him pull or get out on leads on the frontside plays, he can really cover ground. He plays with a great temperament. So, [there’s] a lot to like about a big man who plays physical – our brand of football.”
“We look at him as a real strong developmental guy,” DeCosta added. “[He has] a lot of upside potential. He’s young, and he fits us very, very well.”
Ravens post-draft depth chart: Receiver position much improved, still questions at CB
Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic
Running back (3)
1. J.K. Dobbins
2. Gus Edwards
3. Justice Hill
The Ravens are expected to add a few undrafted free-agent backs, including East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell, who had over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns over his final two college seasons. Assuming they are healthy, Dobbins and Edwards will handle the bulk of the work. Hill could see third-down action and play special teams. There are plenty of veterans available, including Kenyan Drake, if the Ravens want to add more experience and depth.
Outside linebacker (6)
1. Odafe Oweh (starter at rush LB)
2. Tyus Bowser (starter at strong-side LB)
3. David Ojabo
4. Tavius Robinson
5. Daelin Hayes
The Ravens want to give Oweh and Ojabo every opportunity to break out this season. Still, it would be surprising if they didn’t re-sign Houston or add another veteran edge rusher. The free-agent market has plenty of options, including Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark, Leonard Floyd and Yannick Ngakoue. It seems the Ravens have a Za’Darius Smith or Pernell McPhee role in mind for the rookie Robinson, where he’d potentially move inside in sub packages.
