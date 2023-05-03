Ravens News 5/3: OG Pipeline and more

Jordan Dajani & Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Baltimore Ravens Best pick (A-): OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon (Round 6, Pick 199) College OT who probably kicks inside at the next level. Classic Ravens pick. Mauler in the run game and very accurate in combo block situations. Flashes of brilliance in pass pro but opens the gate too early and isn’t quite as powerful moving backward. I like this pick. Worst pick (C-): CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (Round 5, Pick 157) Inside out CB with starter traits just technical flaws. Sudden feet but struggles in press and had minimal ball productivity in college. Older prospect limits the ceiling. Most interesting pick (C+): OL Andrew Vorhees, USC (Round 7, Pick 229) Vorhees tore his ACL at the NFL Combine. If he didn’t, he would have gone much higher than this. Vorhees will miss his entire rookie season, but if he has a good career after 2023, could this not be a massive steal? Why don’t more teams do this? I understand every draft pick is valuable, but this was Baltimore’s last selection. Remember, the Ravens did this with David Ojabo last year — although he was a second-round pick.

Joe Serpico, Pressbox

Overall Grade: B Zay Flowers is a weapon that Lamar Jackson is going to enjoy having on this offense. He’s phenomenal after the catch, and Todd Monken can get Flowers involved on jet sweeps and all sorts of gadget plays. Simpson could be a steal in the third round as his addition gives the Ravens arguably the best group of linebackers in the NFL. He’s a rangy player who even played some cornerback in college. I am not crazy on the Robinson pick, but I’m a big fan of the three Pac-12 picks to round out the draft. Kelly has the pedigree to be a starter. I wanted the team to select a developmental tackle and they did just that by drafting MAL. My favorite pick of the night was one in the seventh round. Andrew Vorhees was someone high on my draft board before suffering a knee injury at the combine. He will essentially redshirt this season, but he will be in the mix to start in 2024. The Keaton Mitchell signing is intriguing. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will get most of the carries, but Mitchell has a shot to compete with Justice Hill for the final running back spot. Mitchell is terrific pass catcher and a threat to go to the house every time he touches the ball. It’s a nice story that Dontay Demus Jr. is staying in Maryland and getting an opportunity with the Ravens.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

ROUND 3 Trenton Simpson Clemson · LB Simpson might not be the most instinctual linebacker in this draft class, but his ability to track down ball-carriers in the open field was not overlooked by the Ravens. He also has enough size to be an effective blitzer or even line up on the edge — just like Micah Parsonsdoes in Dallas. In time, he’ll be a star. ROUND 7 Andrew Vorhees USC · OG Vorhees played hurt for the Trojans last year and suffered an ACL tear the drills portion of the NFL Scouting Combine, so it wasn’t a surprise he was available in Round 7. It’s one of my favorite picks, though, because he’s such a powerful blocker who excelled at guard and started at tackle when the Trojans needed him to. Hopefully he gets back to full health in 2024, so the Ravens are rewarded for their trust.

In Aumavae-Laulu, the Ravens got a prospect with elite tools to mold. The first things fan will notice is his size – as he stands in at 6-foot-5, 317 pounds. He has long arms (nearly 83 inches) and big hands (10 ½ inches). What defensive lineman will feel is his power. Aumavae-Laulu’s tape shows him forklifting his assignments off the ground, and that’s playing in the Pac-12. He also has good mobility when working as a pull blocker. Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning said, “he can do some things you aren’t meant to do at that size.” “The things that stand out with him [are] he’s huge, he’s got explosive power, knocks guys down on down-blocks,” Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. “He runs really well for a big man. When you watch him pull or get out on leads on the frontside plays, he can really cover ground. He plays with a great temperament. So, [there’s] a lot to like about a big man who plays physical – our brand of football.” “We look at him as a real strong developmental guy,” DeCosta added. “[He has] a lot of upside potential. He’s young, and he fits us very, very well.”

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic