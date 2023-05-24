Ravens News 5/24: Real Weapons and more

As an unrepentant Lamar Jackson fan, I thoroughly enjoyed perusing the skill-position group at his disposal in 2023. It includes five real weapons for Jackson to throw to, more than he’s had at any time in his career.

J.K. Dobbins should be better this season, another year removed from the ACL tear he suffered in August 2021. His vision and instincts are what make him a great runner, and those skills were still noticeable last season; he just lacked explosion.

I wasn’t huge on Zay Flowers ahead of the draft, because he profiled as a supporting piece who was going to be selected too early. But the No. 22 overall pick doesn’t have to be the No. 1 receiver — or even the No. 3 pass catcher in Baltimore, if you count Mark Andrews. Flowers just needs to make plays after the catch, and he can absolutely do that.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman both need to show they can stay on the field. If so, they are versatile pieces that complement each other well. Bateman was a big-play machine early last season before being lost to a foot injury in November.

Devin Duvernay and Nelson Agholor provide quality WR depth if there is an injury. They would have been starters on most Ravens squads in the Lamar Jackson era.

Isaiah Likely made a lot of plays for a rookie tight end last season and adds another element to the offense. He’s explosive.

Despite all the changes, the biggest X-factor on this offense is whether left tackle Ronnie Stanley can stay on the field. He started 11 games in 2022 after logging just seven combined appearances the previous two seasons. Stanley wasn’t quite the same player as he was before injuring his ankle in November 2020, but he helped a lot.

These are the Bizarro Ravens. They are deep at receiver and thin on the defensive line.

It’s not just a dearth of difference-makers on the defensive front, but also a lack of backups. We can expect general manager Eric DeCosta to keep looking for veteran options. Justin Houston again?

This will probably be Patrick Queen’s last season with the Ravens; his tenure since being selected in the first round in 2020 has been a roller coaster, and the team declined his fifth-year option.

Baltimore’s defense continues to be built back to front. Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton comprise what could be one of the most dynamic safety combinations in the league. Rock Ya-Sin is one of the best post-draft signing values.

This is a below-average defensive roster compared to the standard set by recent Ravens teams. But defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald got into a groove late last season, and the unit performed well.

It’s a new day in Baltimore. The offense is more stacked than the defense and will be expected to lead the way.