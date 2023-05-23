Ravens News 5/23: OTA Storylines and more

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

How different will the offense look with Monken calling the shots? There undoubtedly will be significant differences in a Monken offense than the one engineered by his predecessor, Greg Roman, over the past four years. Those differences just may not be all that evident at this stage of the offseason, or even later in the summer. Monken figures to keep things pretty close to the vest so the Ravens’ regular-season opponents don’t get much of a read on Baltimore’s new-look offense. Still, there will certainly be some noticeable alterations. The Ravens have talked a lot about picking up the pace offensively, and that figures to be a point of emphasis in some of the practice stages. Sharpening the play-action game and getting the backs more involved in the passing attack will also likely be on the agenda. Ultimately, the expectation is that Monken will spread things out more and make the opposition defend the whole field. For now, though, things will probably remain pretty vanilla until the real games start. The personality differences between Roman and Monken have already been on display during the team’s “Football School.” Roman was reserved and rarely raised his voice. Monken, meanwhile, has shown he has no problem getting on a player or raising his voice to make a point.

Bo Smolka, PressBox

CB JALYN ARMOUR-DAVIS (FOURTH ROUND, NO. 119 OVERALL) An uneven season for the Alabama product ended when Armour-Davis went on injured reserve in November. Because of injuries, Armour-Davis was thrust into a pivotal role in Week 2 and looked like an overmatched rookie as Miami shredded the Ravens for 28 fourth-quarter points. Armour-Davis didn’t see much of the field the rest of the season before going on IR and finished with five tackles and one pass defensed. Year Two progress for Armour-Davis would mean: He has a more comfortable grasp of Mike Macdonald’s defense and contributes on special teams and occasionally on defense, with 25 total tackles and a turnover. The Ravens as of press time had not re-signed Marcus Peters or Kyle Fuller, and given how the Ravens cycle through cornerbacks at an alarming rate every year, Armour-Davis will get his chance again. CB DAMARION WILLIAMS (FOURTH ROUND, NO. 141 OVERALL) Like the other rookie defensive backs, “Pepe” Williams struggled in early-season losses, but the Ravens praised his versatility as an outside and slot corner and potential safety. Williams finished with 22 tackles on defense and a couple of others on special teams. Year Two progress for Williams would mean: He competes for time in the slot, his most natural position, with Hamilton likely to play more as a traditional safety. Williams finds himself on the field for more than 25 percent of the defensive snaps (which was his workload in 2022), records his first career interception, tallies 30-plus tackles and remains a factor on special teams.

Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ojabo has all the tools. He is long and rangy like Boulware, though not as thick as Suggs. The one thing that separated Suggs is that he could change direction and do it with power in either his arms or his legs. Ojabo, though, has an assortment of moves. Unlike fellow outside linebacker and friend Odafe Oweh, who is a one-dimensional speed rusher, Ojabo has the quickness to turn the corner as well as the strength to win in hand-to-hand combat against most offensive linemen. “I think he can rush inside and out,” Macdonald said. “The skill set, and it just gets on you a little quicker inside, so that’s something you have to get used to a little bit. We’ll probably start him outside and see where it goes from there — similar to what we did with Odafe last year.”

Gordon McGuinness, PFF