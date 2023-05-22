Ravens waive OLB Daelin Hayes

On Monday, the first day of offseason OTAs for the Baltimore Ravens, the team also made a couple of roster transactions. In addition to signing veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, the Ravens also waived outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Ravens waived OLB Daelin Hayes, per today's personnel notice. A fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021, Hayes played just one game (four total snaps) in parts of two seasons with Baltimore. He hurt his knee in his debut and just never recovered to become a factor. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 22, 2023

Hayes, 25, was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. The Ravens used the No. 171 overall pick to acquire the Notre Dame product and many thought he could be an immediate contributor in the team’s outside linebacker rotation.

Unfortunately for Hayes, he struggled with injuries early in his rookie season. He missed the first couple games of the 2021 campaign and suffered an ankle injury in his rookie debut in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. He was activated off injured reserve later in the season but then was placed on IR for a second time. His season ended with just four total snaps.

Hayes appeared to be building some momentum last summer before ultimately failing to make the 53-man roster. He was a roster cut with an injury designation. Now, Hayes is being waived much earlier in the calendar year despite being fully healthy.

This move is a bit of a surprise given the Ravens’ lack of established depth at the edge rusher spot behind Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and David Ojabo. Evidently they did not forsee Hayes factoring in the team’s plans at the position. This could also foreshadow a potential signing of a veteran outside linebacker now that an extra roster spot is open.

Hayes joins cornerback Shaun Wade as the second member of Baltimore’s 2021 draft class to no longer be with the team.