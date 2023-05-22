Ravens sign QB Josh Johnson

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson.

We have signed QB Josh Johnson. Welcome back, Josh!https://t.co/4WJLtPp4RT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 22, 2023

This will be the journeyman quarterback's third tenure with Baltimore. Johnson was previously with the Ravens in 2016 and 2021. Johnson was forced into action against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was already filling in for the injured Lamar Jackson, tested positive for COVID-19. Even though the Ravens lost 41-21 to the Bengals, Johnson’s performance was quite impressive, completing 28 of 40 passing attempts for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on short notice.

The 37-year-old signal-caller has played for 14 teams since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 — an NFL record. Johnson has also spent time in the UFL, AAF, and XFL.

QB Josh Johnson has played for a record 14 NFL teams



He'll be joining the Ravens again for the 2023 season



(via @FieldYates, @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/qVLvYSCRDI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 22, 2023

Given Jackson’s failure to complete the previous two seasons due to injuries at the end of the year, it would make sense for Baltimore to roll with three viable quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this season. The Ravens also have second-year quarterback Anthony Brown, who started in Week 18 of last season against the Cincinnati Bengals in place of an injured Jackson and Huntley, and undrafted rookie quarterback Nolan Henderson out of Delaware.